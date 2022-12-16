UrduPoint.com

NASA Says Will Continue To Coordinate With Roscosmos To Aid In Evaluating Soyuz Leak

December 16, 2022

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) NASA will continue to coordinate with Roscosmos on external imagery and inspection plans to assist in evaluating the ongoing Soyuz leak, the US space agency said on Thursday.

"NASA and Roscosmos continue to coordinate external imagery and inspection plans to aid in evaluating the external leak location," NASA said in a press release.

Plans for an additional inspection of the Soyuz exterior using the station's Canadarm2 robotic are underway, the release said.

A leak from the cooling system of the Soyuz MS-22 occurred on Thursday due to damage to the spacecraft's outer skin.

The cosmonauts reported to ground control that the diagnostic system of Soyuz had been triggered, and also confirmed that they were visually observing the leak.

Due to the incident, the spacewalk of Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin had to be canceled. The NASA broadcast showed how fountains of technical liquid were being shot from the Soyuz.

Roscosmos noted that all systems of the spacecraft and the ISS were working normally, the crew were safe, and that experts would determine what to do next after analyzing the situation.

