NATO to Hold First-Ever Video Conference on Thursday Amid COVID-19 Crisis

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) The foreign ministers of NATO member-states are set to hold a first-ever video conference on Thursday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The conference will primarily focus on the ongoing health crisis.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced on Wednesday that the foreign ministers would also discuss the situation in Afghanistan, the alliance's training mission in Iraq and a new package of support for Ukraine and Georgia.