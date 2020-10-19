UrduPoint.com
Netanyahu Says Peace Deal With UAE Conducive Of Lower Consumer Prices In Israel

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 11:48 PM

Netanyahu Says Peace Deal With UAE Conducive of Lower Consumer Prices in Israel

Every Israeli citizen will benefit from the agreement on normalization of relations with the United Arab Emirates, as imports of cheap and high-quality merchandise will drive prices on consumer goods down, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) Every Israeli citizen will benefit from the agreement on normalization of relations with the United Arab Emirates, as imports of cheap and high-quality merchandise will drive prices on consumer goods down, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday.

Netanyahu spoke after visiting a UAE cargo vessel in the port of Haifa earlier in the day, together with Israeli Transportation Minister Miri Regev. The freighter arrived a week ago on the back of a landmark peace accord that was signed between the two countries in mid-September.

"We are on the deck of the ship that arrived from the United Arab Emirates, with very many containers. I asked what is in the containers and they explained to me - washing machines. This is now lowering the price of washing machines, electric devices and food.

Everything that arrives here simply lowers the cost of living and every citizen of Israel will feel the impact of it," Netanyahu said, as quoted in a press release by his office.

According to the prime minister, the ship anchored in the Haifa port signifies the end of Israel being a "cul-de-sac" and an opening of an era in which Israel is "becoming a main hub, both maritime and in the air."

"We are joining the State of Israel to the maritime artery that brings to it cheaper merchandise and products at excellent quality. This is good for every citizen," Netanyahu said, going on to describe the day as "genuinely historic."

The Israeli-UAE peace deal was brokered by the United States on par with a similar one between Israel and Bahrain. Both were signed during a ceremony in Washington on September 15.

