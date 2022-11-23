New $400Mln US Drawdown Aid for Ukraine Includes Anti-Air Missiles, Generators - Pentagon

The new $400 million drawdown for additional aid to Ukraine includes surface-to-air missiles and 200 generators to assist Kiev after a series of Russian air strikes on the country's energy infrastructure, the US Defense Department said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) The new $400 million drawdown for additional aid to Ukraine includes surface-to-air missiles and 200 generators to assist Kiev after a series of Russian air strikes on the country's energy infrastructure, the US Defense Department said on Wednesday.

The drawdown package, authorized by President Joe Biden earlier on Wednesday, includes National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS), ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), more than 100 light tactical vehicles and over 200 generators, the Defense Department said in a statement.

"With Russia's unrelenting and brutal missile and (drone) attacks on Ukrainian critical energy infrastructure, additional air defense capabilities remain an urgent priority," the statement said.

The United States has committed more than $19.7 billion in security assistance to Ukraine by the Biden administration and more than $21.8 billion since 2014, the statement said.

The United States will continue to work with its allies and partners to provide Ukraine with key capabilities to meet evolving battlefield requirements, the statement added.