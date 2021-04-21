UrduPoint.com
New Czech Foreign Minister To Discuss Relations With Russia's Ambassador - Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 07:49 PM

New Czech Foreign Minister to Discuss Relations With Russia's Ambassador - Prime Minister

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) Jakub Kulhanek, the newly appointed Czech foreign minister, will discuss Russian-Czech bilateral relations with Russia's ambassador Alexander Zmeevsky amid the recent diplomatic row, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Wednesday.

On April 17, Babis said that Prague suspects Russia's special services of involvement in the explosion at an ammunition depot in Vrbetice in 2014, deciding to expel 18 Russian diplomats from the Czech Republic. Moscow expelled 20 Czech diplomats in response.

"Russia's reaction was very aggressive because we have not done anything. We had to respond. The Czech Republic is a sovereign state, we cannot leave such things [without attention]," Babis said, as quoted by Czech newspaper Mlada fronta DNES.

According to him, the meeting will be to discuss of Russia's reaction to the expulsion of Russian diplomats from the Czech Republic.

World

