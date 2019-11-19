UrduPoint.com
New Epstein Accuser Asks Prince Andrew To Speak With Prosecutors - Reports

Tue 19th November 2019 | 08:37 PM

A woman who claims to have been sexually assaulted by US financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has asked his former friend, Prince Andrew, to tell prosecutors what he knows, media said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) A woman who claims to have been sexually assaulted by US financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has asked his former friend, Prince Andrew, to tell prosecutors what he knows, media said on Tuesday.

The woman, who identifies herself as "Jane Doe 15" in reference to the age she was when she was allegedly molested, told a press conference that "Epstein took my sexual innocence," according to The Guardian newspaper.

"Prince Andrew, and any others that are close to Epstein, should come forward and give a statement under oath on what information they have," she was quoted as saying.

The woman appeared at the presser in Los Angeles alongside her lawyer, Gloria Allred. She is one of a dozen of women who are suing the late businessman's estate based on claims that he had his way with them when they were still minors.

The new accuser says she came to know Epstein's secretary through her sister, a New York model, while on a school trip to the city. The secretary took photos of her and arranged her and her sister's flight on Epstein's private jet to his New Mexico ranch.

The ranch was reportedly populated with other underage girls. At one point, Jane Doe 15 was invited to Epstein's room where he demanded a massage from her, according to court papers seen by The Guardian. Upon discovering she was a virgin, Epstein "seemed to get frustrated" and assaulted her with an object.

The 66-year-old financier was found dead in a cell in the New York Correctional Center in August while awaiting trial on sexual trafficking charges. Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, was known to be friends with him and is similarly accused of sexually exploiting young girls he met through Epstein and his girlfriend.

