New Ethiopia Air Strike On Tigray Capital: Sources
Umer Jamshaid 23 seconds ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 02:39 PM
Addis Ababa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Ethiopia's military launched a new air strike on the Tigrayan regional capital Mekele on Wednesday, humanitarian and diplomatic sources and a local resident told AFP, the second bombardment this week.
The air raid destroyed an industrial site, said the resident. "It was heavy and the jet was so close."