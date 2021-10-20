New Ethiopia air strike on Tigray capital: sources

Ethiopia's military launched a new air strike on the Tigrayan regional capital Mekele on Wednesday, humanitarian and diplomatic sources and a local resident told AFP, the second bombardment this week

The air raid destroyed an industrial site, said the resident. "It was heavy and the jet was so close."