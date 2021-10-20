UrduPoint.com

New Ethiopia Air Strike On Tigray Capital: Sources

Umer Jamshaid 23 seconds ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 02:39 PM

New Ethiopia air strike on Tigray capital: sources

Ethiopia's military launched a new air strike on the Tigrayan regional capital Mekele on Wednesday, humanitarian and diplomatic sources and a local resident told AFP, the second bombardment this week

Addis Ababa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Ethiopia's military launched a new air strike on the Tigrayan regional capital Mekele on Wednesday, humanitarian and diplomatic sources and a local resident told AFP, the second bombardment this week.

The air raid destroyed an industrial site, said the resident. "It was heavy and the jet was so close."

