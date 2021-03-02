New York Attorney General Says Investigating Cuomo on Sexual Harassment Complaint

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) New York Attorney-General Letitia James said on Monday that her office was moving ahead to investigate the sexual harassment complaints brought against Governor Andrew Cuomo.

"Today, we received a referral letter providing our office the authority to move forward with an independent investigation into allegations of sexual harassment claims made against Governor Cuomo," James said via Twitter on Tuesday. "At the close of the review, the findings will be disclosed in a public report."

At least two women who have worked with Cuomo have accused the governor of impropriety. One has said Cuomo forcibly tried to kiss her while the other accuses him of effectively propositioning her for a relationship.

The allegations had led to calls for an outside, independent investigation into Cuomo actions, and also for his impeachment or resignation. Cuomo, 63, has been in office for a decade.

The state Attorney General's office is also investigating Cuomo for his handling of the coronavirus outbreak in New York. The office is specifically investigating the allegations of covering up the misinformation about the number of deaths of people who originally contracted the coronavirus in state nursing homes that apparently did not receive due care.