Newly-Appointed US Under Secretary of State for Arms Control Says 'Eager to Get to Work'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) The newly-appointed US Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Affairs Bonnie Jenkins has promised some news on arms control and strategic stability.

"I'm eager to get to work. You'll hear more from me shortly on arms control and strategic stability," Jenkins said on Twitter on Sunday, thanking US State Department officials for "the kind words" on her confirmation.

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will lead the US delegation at nuclear arms control talks with Russia in Geneva on July 28 - the delegation will also include Jenkins.

Jenkins said during a confirmation hearing in April that she would aim to limit Russian and Chinese nuclear expansion if confirmed to the post. She also said the administration of US President Joe Biden planned to pursue deeper cuts to nuclear arsenals with Russia, but that would depend on the status of bilateral strategic stability talks.