Nigeria Offers Russia to Create Working Group to Discuss Arms Supplies - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) Nigeria and Russia should set up a working group to discuss the future possible supplies of Russian-made arms, Nigerian Ambassador in Moscow Abdullahi Shehu told Sputnik in his first interview since taking office.

"This (arms supplies) is something that has to be discussed.

The military-technical cooperation provides an omnibus legal framework for cooperation, so we will have to set up a working group between our technical experts to identify the key needs of Nigeria and how to approach the Russian authorities to support us in that regard," Shehu said.

The diplomat noted that as of now, there are no specific plans, noting that the sides are currently discussing the matter.