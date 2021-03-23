UrduPoint.com
Nine Settlements In Russia's Dagestan Blocked As Avalanche Hits Republic's South- Ministry

MAKHACHKALA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) An avalanche hit the village of Tsakhur in the southern part of Russia's Republic of Dagestan, leaving nine settlements blocked, the regional transport ministry said on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, the avalanche ” the fourth over the recent days ” descended on the village of Tsakhur in the Rutulsky District at 14:30 Moscow time (11:30 GMT)

"As of now, there is no opportunity to start clearing the road from snow, since avalanche masses are still moving.

Two border posts and nine settlements left without transport links: Syugut, Muslakh, Mishlesh, Korsh, Dzhinnykh, Ottal, Kalal, Mukhakh, Kusur," the ministry said in a statement.

As a result of the avalanche, three cars belonging to the village's residents were buried in snow, the ministry added, noting that no casualties have been reported so far.

Three pieces of road equipment are currently working on site. The approximate opening time of the passage is 18:00 Moscow time on Thursday, the ministry added.

