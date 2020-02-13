UrduPoint.com
No Plans For Talks With Morawiecki In Smolensk On Current Putin's Agenda - Peskov

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 06:54 PM

No Plans for Talks With Morawiecki in Smolensk on Current Putin's Agenda - Peskov

Russian President Vladimir Putin currently has no plans to visit Smolensk in April and hold talks with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Moravecki there, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin currently has no plans to visit Smolensk in April and hold talks with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Moravecki there, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Thursday.

Moravecki earlier confirmed his plans to visit Smolensk on the 10th anniversary of the plane crash that killed Polish President Lech Kaczynski in 2010.

"There are no such plans at the moment," Peskov said in response to a question whether the Russian president plans to come to Smolensk and whether the possibility of meeting Putin and Moravecki in April is being discussed.

