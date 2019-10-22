UrduPoint.com
North Korea Expects Visit Of Russian Parliamentary Delegation - Senior Lawmaker

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 03:26 PM

North Korea Expects Visit of Russian Parliamentary Delegation - Senior Lawmaker

Pyongyang is expecting the Russian parliament to send a delegation in the future, Pak Thae Song, the chairman of the North Korean parliament, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) Pyongyang is expecting the Russian parliament to send a delegation in the future, Pak Thae Song, the chairman of the North Korean parliament, said on Tuesday.

"We want to make our meetings a regular affair so that they benefit the development of our relations.

We will be expecting your [parliamentary] delegation's visit to our country," Pak said during a meeting with Russia's lower house speaker, Vyacheslav Volodin.

The North Korean parliamentary delegation is currently making a visit to Russia. The lawmakers met with Russian house speaker Valentina Matviyenko on Monday, followed by the meeting with Volodin earlier in the day.

