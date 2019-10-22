North Korea Expects Visit Of Russian Parliamentary Delegation - Senior Lawmaker
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) Pyongyang is expecting the Russian parliament to send a delegation in the future, Pak Thae Song, the chairman of the North Korean parliament, said on Tuesday.
"We want to make our meetings a regular affair so that they benefit the development of our relations.
We will be expecting your [parliamentary] delegation's visit to our country," Pak said during a meeting with Russia's lower house speaker, Vyacheslav Volodin.
The North Korean parliamentary delegation is currently making a visit to Russia. The lawmakers met with Russian house speaker Valentina Matviyenko on Monday, followed by the meeting with Volodin earlier in the day.