North Korea Expects Visit of Russian Parliamentary Delegation - Senior Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) Pyongyang is expecting the Russian parliament to send a delegation in the future, Pak Thae Song, the chairman of the North Korean parliament, said on Tuesday.

"We want to make our meetings a regular affair so that they benefit the development of our relations.

We will be expecting your [parliamentary] delegation's visit to our country," Pak said during a meeting with Russia's lower house speaker, Vyacheslav Volodin.

The North Korean parliamentary delegation is currently making a visit to Russia. The lawmakers met with Russian house speaker Valentina Matviyenko on Monday, followed by the meeting with Volodin earlier in the day.