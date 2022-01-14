North Korea Fires Presumably 2 Ballistic Missiles From North Pyongan Province - Military

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) North Korea has fired presumably two short-range ballistic missiles from the province of North Pyongan, the Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea said on Friday.

"The South Korean army detected this afternoon, on January 14, the launch by North Korea of two supposedly short-range ballistic missiles from the province of North Pyongan eastward.

Currently, our army is monitoring the actions (of North Korea) in this regard and in the event of additional launches, while maintaining readiness," the military told reporters.