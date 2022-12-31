UrduPoint.com

North Korea Launches Three Ballistic Missiles - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2022 | 05:40 AM

North Korea Launches Three Ballistic Missiles - Reports

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2022) North Korea test-fired three short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan on Saturday, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reports, citing the South Korean military.

The missiles were launched from Chunghwa County in North Korea's North Hwanghae Province at around 8 a.m. local time on Saturday (23:00 GMT on Friday), Yonhap said, citing the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

"While strengthening our monitoring and vigilance, our military is maintaining a full readiness posture in close cooperation with the United States," the JCS said in a Saturday message, as quoted by Yonhap.

Earlier on Saturday, Yonhap reported that Pyongyang test-fired one ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan, while Japanese media reported on two suspected launches.

On Friday, South Korea successfully test-fired a solid-fuel carrier rocket, as part of its efforts to strengthen space-based reconnaissance capabilities, according to South Korea's Defense Ministry.

Related Topics

Pyongyang Japan South Korea United States North Korea Media From

Recent Stories

God poised for significant quarterly rise followin ..

God poised for significant quarterly rise following interest rate-driven decline

4 hours ago
 U.S. stocks suffer worst year since 2008

U.S. stocks suffer worst year since 2008

5 hours ago
 UAE leads Arab world in exports of manufactures

UAE leads Arab world in exports of manufactures

6 hours ago
 Mall Road to be renovated in first phase of Dilkas ..

Mall Road to be renovated in first phase of Dilkash Lahore Project

6 hours ago
 Biden Grants Full Pardons to Six Individuals at En ..

Biden Grants Full Pardons to Six Individuals at End of Year - White House

6 hours ago
 Russian Automobile Industry Considers EU, Africa, ..

Russian Automobile Industry Considers EU, Africa, Asia as Priority Markets - Str ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.