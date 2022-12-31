North Korea Launches Three Ballistic Missiles - Reports

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2022) North Korea test-fired three short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan on Saturday, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reports, citing the South Korean military.

The missiles were launched from Chunghwa County in North Korea's North Hwanghae Province at around 8 a.m. local time on Saturday (23:00 GMT on Friday), Yonhap said, citing the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

"While strengthening our monitoring and vigilance, our military is maintaining a full readiness posture in close cooperation with the United States," the JCS said in a Saturday message, as quoted by Yonhap.

Earlier on Saturday, Yonhap reported that Pyongyang test-fired one ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan, while Japanese media reported on two suspected launches.

On Friday, South Korea successfully test-fired a solid-fuel carrier rocket, as part of its efforts to strengthen space-based reconnaissance capabilities, according to South Korea's Defense Ministry.