Open Menu

Northern Myanmar Fighting Displaces Almost 50,000 Civilians: UN

Faizan Hashmi Published November 10, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Northern Myanmar fighting displaces almost 50,000 civilians: UN

Yangon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) Almost 50,000 people have been displaced by fighting in northern Myanmar after an alliance of ethnic armed groups launched an offensive against the military two weeks ago, the United Nations said Friday.

Fighting has raged across northern Shan state near the Chinese border in what analysts say poses the biggest military challenge to the junta since it seized power in 2021.

The Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army, Ta'ang National Liberation Army and the Arakan Army have blocked vital trade routes and say they have captured dozens of military outposts.

"As of 9 November, almost 50,000 people in northern Shan were forced into displacement," the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) said in an update.

There were still clashes on Friday in the town of Hsenwi, which sits on the important Muse and Chinshwehaw trade routes, a resident told AFP.

Related Topics

Army United Nations China Alliance Myanmar Netherlands Antillean Guilder November Border

Recent Stories

Pakistan welcomes Islamic Summit to be held in Riy ..

Pakistan welcomes Islamic Summit to be held in Riyadh tomorrow: FO

25 minutes ago
 PM calls for immediate cessation of hostilities in ..

PM calls for immediate cessation of hostilities in Gaza

33 minutes ago
 Milestone book launch unveils insights into Global ..

Milestone book launch unveils insights into Global South Culture, Communication

1 hour ago
 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: Afghanistan op ..

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: Afghanistan opt to bat first against South A ..

2 hours ago
 IMF urges Pakistan to tighten anti-money launderin ..

IMF urges Pakistan to tighten anti-money laundering, tax enforcement

3 hours ago
 Caretaker PM leaves for Riyadh on three-day offici ..

Caretaker PM leaves for Riyadh on three-day official visit

3 hours ago
PIA is present on privatization list: Murtaza Sola ..

PIA is present on privatization list: Murtaza Solangi

4 hours ago
 PML-N will secure three to four NA seats with MQM- ..

PML-N will secure three to four NA seats with MQM-P’s support: Rana Sana

4 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 42 South Africa Vs. A ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 42 South Africa Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, Histor ..

4 hours ago
 Punjab Govt introduces 'Sikh Yatra' booking portal ..

Punjab Govt introduces 'Sikh Yatra' booking portal

4 hours ago
 PM urges ECO countries to push for ceasefire in Ga ..

PM urges ECO countries to push for ceasefire in Gaza

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2023

7 hours ago

More Stories From World