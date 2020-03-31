Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in South Korea Rises to 9,786 - KCDC

(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) South Korea has registered 125 new cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours, 180 people have recovered, the number of confirmed cases has risen to 9,786, the Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said Tuesday.

The KCDC said 162 people had died of the virus.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared an outbreak of COVID-19 a pandemic. According to the latest WHO data, more than 690,000 cases of infection have been confirmed worldwide, and over 33,000 people have died.