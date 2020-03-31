UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In South Korea Rises To 9,786 - KCDC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 10:10 AM

Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in South Korea Rises to 9,786 - KCDC

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) South Korea has registered 125 new cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours, 180 people have recovered, the number of confirmed cases has risen to 9,786, the Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said Tuesday.

The KCDC said 162 people had died of the virus.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared an outbreak of COVID-19 a pandemic. According to the latest WHO data, more than 690,000 cases of infection have been confirmed worldwide, and over 33,000 people have died.

Related Topics

World Died South Korea March 786 Investment Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

48 minutes ago

41 new COVID-19 cases, three recoveries in UAE, di ..

8 hours ago

Department of Health-Abu Dhabi denies rumoured fig ..

8 hours ago

Dubai establishes disease control centre

8 hours ago

Zelenskyy Urges Parliament to Pass Bills Needed fo ..

9 hours ago

Food, medicines, other essentials in safe hands wh ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.