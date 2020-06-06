Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in South Korea Rises by 51 to 11,719 - KCDC

(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Korea has risen by 51 to 11,719 over the past day, the Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Saturday.

Out of 51 new cases, 43 resulted from the internal transmission. Twenty-three new cases have been recorded in the capital of Seoul, eight in the province of Gyeonggi, and 11 in the city of Incheon among others.

The death toll has not changed over the past day and stands at 273 people. The number of recovered people has reached 10,531.

A day earlier, South Korea registered 46 new cases of COVID-19 and one fatality.

In early April, the daily increase in coronavirus cases in South Korea dropped below 40, later stabilizing at about 10-20 cases. On May 6, it dipped to two cases. However, later, the authorities discovered a new cluster linked to a young man who visited several clubs in Itaewon and tested positive for COVID-19 on May 6. Since then, several more clusters have been registered.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 6.7 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 394,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.