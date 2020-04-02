Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises to 6,836 - Health Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Brazil has increased by more than 1,000 over the past 24 hours to 6,836, the country's Health Ministry said.

"The number of cases has reached 6,836, the death toll stands at 241," the ministry said on Twitter.

The day before, the ministry said there were 5,717 coronavirus cases and 201 deaths.