Number Of People Evacuated In Beijing Amid Torrential Rains Exceeds 52,000 - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 31, 2023 | 09:15 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) The number of Beijing residents evacuated due to heavy rains has exceeded 52,000, the Beijing Evening news reported on Monday, adding that more roads were being closed.

The newspaper also reported 107 mountain roads being closed, work at 4,069 construction sites suspended, and city landmarks shut down.

Earlier in the day, Beijing authorities issued red level of meteorological threat due to torrential rains that resulted in two deaths.

As of 2 p.m. local time on Monday, heavy rains affected the operation of public transport on 428 routes, with traffic suspended on 346 routes. The Beijing Capital International Airport reportedly canceled 40 flights due to thunderstorms, and many flights were delayed.

