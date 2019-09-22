Number of People Injured Due to Series of Quakes in Albania Rises to 68 - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2019) At least 68 people were wounded as a result of the powerful earthquake followed by two aftershocks that hit Albania on Saturday, country's Defense Minister Olta Xhacka said.

The shallow 5.8 magnitude quake struck the small Balkan nation at 14:04 GMT. It was registered 4 miles north of the port city of Durres, not far from the capital Tirana, and was followed by two tremors. Previous reports indicated that 52 people had been hurt as a result of the quake.

"It was the most powerful quake in Albania in the last 30 years. The preliminary information confirms that 68 persons were injured, fortunately, we do not have any victims," the minister said, as quoted by The Albanian Daily news website.

Xhacka added that as many as 46 buildings were damaged due to the earthquake.

Earlier in the day, Albanian Health Minister Ogerta Manastirliu said all those injured had been transported to the trauma center in the capital.