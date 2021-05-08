Number of People Injured in Clashes in East Jerusalem Rises to 163 - Red Crescent

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2021) The number of people injured in clashes between the Palestinians and the Israeli forces in East Jerusalem has risen to 163, the Red Crescent said.

On Friday, it was reported about 53 Palestinians and six police officers injured in the unrest.

A total of 163 people have been injured in clashes near the Al-Aqsa Mosque, in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood and the Damascus Gate, the Red Crescent said in the late hours of Friday.

"83 injured people have been sent to a hospital in Jerusalem, the others received medical assistance at the site," the organization added.

The unrest in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem erupted a week ago over the plans of the Israeli authorities to resettle 28 Palestinian families from the area.