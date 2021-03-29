UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Obama's Kenyan 'granny' Dies Aged 99

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 01:57 PM

Obama's Kenyan 'granny' dies aged 99

Sarah Obama, the grandmother of former US President Barack Obama, has died aged 99 in western Kenya, her daughter told AFP Monday

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Sarah Obama, the grandmother of former US President Barack Obama, has died aged 99 in western Kenya, her daughter told AFP Monday.

"It is true she has gone to be with the Lord, she passed on this morning," said an emotional Marsat Onyango, her daughter.

Sarah Obama, popularly known as Mama Sarah, had been admitted to the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital in Kisumu.

Family spokesman Sheikh Musa Ismail said she had been unwell for a week, but had tested negative for Covid-19.

Ismail said the former president had "sent his condolences." Once a simple country woman, Sarah Obama was for a long time best known for the hot porridge and doughnuts she served at a local school.

But she rose to world fame with the 2008 election of her step-grandson Barack as the first black US president.

Already a national celebrity after the former Illinois senator Barack Obama visited Kenya in 2006, Sarah's modest homestead became a tourist attraction with Obama's November 2008 election triumph.

Born in 1922 in a village on the shores of Lake Victoria, Sarah was the third wife of Hussein Onyango Obama, President Obama's grandfather, a herbalist and a village elder who fought for the British in Burma, now called Myanmar.

Onyango Obama, who died in 1975, is said to be the first man to swap goatskin clothing for trousers in his village. He returned from the war in Burma with a gramophone and a picture of a white woman he claimed to have married.

Related Topics

Election World Barack Obama Burma Married Died Wife Victoria Man Kisumu Homestead Myanmar Kenya November Women From Best

Recent Stories

Russian Direct Investment Fund Agrees on Productio ..

1 minute ago

WHO and China: a healthy relationship?

1 minute ago

Russia Registers 8,711 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 H ..

18 minutes ago

Outdoor Meetings, Sports Resume in England as UK G ..

18 minutes ago

Virus likely jumped to humans from bats through 'm ..

20 minutes ago

Tokyo Olympics chiefs prepare to resume 'safe' tes ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.