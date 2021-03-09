OECD hikes 2021 world growth forecast to 5.6% on vaccine, stimulus rollout

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :The OECD sharply hiked its 2021 global growth forecast on Tuesday as the deployment of coronavirus vaccines and a huge US stimulus programme greatly improve the economic prospects.

The Paris-based Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development said it now expects the global economy to grow 5.6 percent, an increase of 1.4 percentage points from its December forecast.