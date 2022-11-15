UrduPoint.com

OIC General Secretariat Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack In Istanbul, Turkiye

Umer Jamshaid Published November 15, 2022 | 05:13 PM

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expressed strong condemnation and denunciation of the terrorist attack in Istanbul, Republic of Turkiye on 13 November 2022, which claimed many lives and left many injured

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expressed strong condemnation and denunciation of the terrorist attack in Istanbul, Republic of Turkiye on 13 November 2022, which claimed many lives and left many injured.

Following this despicable act, the OIC Secretary-General, Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, expressed deep condolences to the families of the victims and the Government and people of the Republic of Turkiye, and wished the injured quick recovery.

The Secretary-General expressed the solidarity of the OIC with the Republic of Turkiye and reiterated the OIC’s stance against all forms and manifestations of terrorism.

