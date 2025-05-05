- Home
- World
- OIC Group in New York urges India to cease its 'aggressive actions' threatening South Asian peace
OIC Group In New York Urges India To Cease Its 'aggressive Actions' Threatening South Asian Peace
Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2025 | 11:55 PM
The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Group in New York Monday expressed its "deep concern" over the deteriorating security environment in South Asia, and urged India to cease its "hostile rhetoric and aggressive actions that threaten regional and international peace and security"
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Group in New York Monday expressed its "deep concern" over the deteriorating security environment in South Asia, and urged India to cease its "hostile rhetoric and aggressive actions that threaten regional and international peace and security."
Noting that India’s unfounded allegations against Pakistan were inflaming tensions in an already volatile region, the OIC Groupin a statement reiterated its position against, and condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, committed by whomsoever and wherever; and reaffirmed its unequivocal rejection of all attempts to associate any country, race, religion, culture or nationality with terrorism.
The statement was issued after last week's briefing that Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, permanent representative of Pakistan, gave to the OIC Group in New York.
Recalling the decisions and declarations of the Islamic Summits and the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM), particularly the resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir, the OIC Group in New York underscored that the unresolved dispute remains the core issue affecting peace and security in South Asia.
The people of Jammu and Kashmir continue to be denied their inalienable right to self-determination as enshrined in the relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions, the statement noted.
The Group commended Pakistan’s consistent demonstration of restraint and its commitment to peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with international law and the UN Charter. The OIC, according to the statement, appreciated Pakistan’s position that it does not seek any escalation and remains open to diplomatic engagement anchored in mutual respect and the legitimate aspirations of the Kashmiri people.
"The Group commends the offer of good offices made by the UN Secretary General and calls upon the international community, including the United Nations Security Council and influential states, to take immediate and credible measures to de-escalate the situation", the statement said.
"The Group reaffirms its unwavering solidarity with the government and the people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and urges India to cease its hostile rhetoric and aggressive actions that threaten regional and international peace and security."
Recent Stories
Pakistan mounts diplomatic front to expose India’s provocations: Tariq Fazal
HBL PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi beat Multan Sultans by 7 wickets
DFA Poonch wins pre-quarter final of Memorial Football Tournament
Govt approves Integrated Energy Policy: Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais ..
Sindh Interior Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar visits PPP public gathering venue
Rana Sanaullah warns India against water aggression
Mohsin Naqvi commends security forces for foiling terror plot in Khyber Pakhtunk ..
FDA to auction plots on May 15
AFD mission reviews progress on WASA project
State government determined to furnish rural areas population
Dubai Police Honors 8-Year-Old Girl for Returning AED 17,000 Found in Cinema
PJA launches training program for judicial officers
More Stories From World
-
Dubai Police Honors 8-Year-Old Girl for Returning AED 17,000 Found in Cinema39 minutes ago
-
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urges India, Pakistan to avoid confrontation, saying 'military ..8 minutes ago
-
OIC Group in New York urges India to cease its 'aggressive actions' threatening South Asian peace6 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Honors Urdu Heritage with Baitbaazi and Debate Competitions at SCRF 202546 minutes ago
-
Global Village welcomes legendary superstar ‘El Hadaba’ Amr Diab in a thrilling concert night wi ..46 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival 2025 Wraps Up with 125,700 Visitors from 167 Countries46 minutes ago
-
Saudi Govt awards certificate of excellence to Tawafa Company for outstanding services to pilgrims7 hours ago
-
Volleyball: Sunbirds win SV.League men's championship8 hours ago
-
Romanian far-right candidate wins 1st round of presidential elections8 hours ago
-
Xi urges all-out search, rescue efforts following boat capsizing in SW China8 hours ago
-
A clean sweep for China at Diving World Cup Super Final in Beijing9 hours ago
-
ADNOC Gas announces Q1 net income of $1.27 billion9 hours ago