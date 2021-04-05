OIC: We stand by and Support King Abdullah II and His Crown Prince in Every Measures they take to Preserve Security and Stability in Jordan

The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Dr Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, stressed that the OIC stand by His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 05th April, 2021) The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Dr Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, stressed that the OIC stand by His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah in all measures and decisions they take to preserve the security and stability of the country.