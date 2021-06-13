UrduPoint.com
One Dead, 9 Injured In Chicago Shooting - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 12:15 AM

One Dead, 9 Injured in Chicago Shooting - Reports

One person was shot dead and nine people sustained injuries in a shooting in the US city of Chicago, the ABC 7 Chicago broadcaster reported on Saturday, citing police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2021) One person was shot dead and nine people sustained injuries in a shooting in the US city of Chicago, the ABC 7 Chicago broadcaster reported on Saturday, citing police.

According to law enforcement officers, the shootout began in the southern part of the city at 2 a.m.

local time (7:00 GMT). Two male attackers came up to a group of people standing on the sidewalk and opened fire at them.

One of the victims, a woman, aged 29, succumbed to her wounds in a hospital, while the rest - people aged from 23-46 remain in good to fair condition.

No suspect has so far been detained, An investigation is underway.

