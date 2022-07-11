UrduPoint.com

One Person Killed, Two Others Injured As Bus Crashes Into Pedestrians In UK - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published July 11, 2022 | 02:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2022) A woman has died and two other people have been injured after a double-decker bus crashed into pedestrians at a bus stop in the UK city of Manchester, media reported on Monday.

The accident took place at 20:30 GMT on Sunday, according to the Sky news broadcaster, citing the Manchester police.

A 50-year-old woman reportedly died at the crash site, while another woman, also in her 50s, was seriously injured and taken to a hospital. A 60-year-old male pedestrian also sustained minor injuries.

The bus driver helped police with their investigation at the scene, the broadcaster reported. The police have appealed to eyewitnesses with dash or helmet-cam footage of the collision to reach out.

