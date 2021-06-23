UrduPoint.com
Over 100 Politicians Killed In Mexico Since September In Run-Up To Elections - Report

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 02:00 AM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) Violence has again marred the campaign trail in Mexico, with 102 politicians losing their lives in the run-up to the June 6 midterm elections, a report out Tuesday showed.

The Etellekt Consultores consultancy has been keeping track of political violence in the Central American country.

Its seventh report covers the election season between September 2020 and May 2021.

"The Political Violence Report recorded 1,066 attacks on politicians, with 102 politicians being assassinated (36 of them candidates)," it tweeted.

The firm found that 75% of 89 candidates for office who were killed ran against incumbent governors in municipal elections. It said that this trend carried over from the 2017-2018 election season.

