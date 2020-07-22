UrduPoint.com
Over 1Mln More People In Southern Yemen To Face Acute Food Shortages - UN Food Program

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) An additional one million people living in southern Yemen will face serious food shortages before the end of 2020, several United Nations food and relief agencies warned in an analysis released on Wednesday.

"More than one million more people in the southern areas of Yemen will face acute food insecurity by the end of the year," the UN World Food Program (WFP), UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said in the Integrated Food Security analysis.

Food insecurity will increase from the current 25 percent of the population to 40 percent by the end of the year in the areas surveyed - an increase from 2 million people to 3.

2 million people out of a surveyed population of 7.9 million, the analysis warned.

The food agencies listed 16 districts with the highest levels of food insecurity: Ad Dhalee (three districts), Marib (three), Al Bayda (two), Shabwah (two), Abyan (two), Taizz (two), Al Jawf (one) and Hadramaut (one), the analysis advised. The areas forecast to experience the worst deterioration are Abyan, Aden, Ad Dhalee, Hadramaut, Lahj and Taizz.

