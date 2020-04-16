UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 4,000 Military Doctors Leave Hubei Province After Combating COVID-19 - Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 08:45 PM

Over 4,000 Military Doctors Leave Hubei Province After Combating COVID-19 - Authorities

Over 4,000 military doctors of the Chinese People's Liberation Army returned to the location of their units from the province of Hubei, where they were sent to fight the coronavirus pandemic, the Defense Ministry said on Thursday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) Over 4,000 military doctors of the Chinese People's Liberation Army returned to the location of their units from the province of Hubei, where they were sent to fight the coronavirus pandemic, the Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

In late January, due to the acute shortage of medical personnel in Hubei and especially in Wuhan, which became the epicenter of the pandemic, Chinese President Xi Jinping approved the sending of military doctors to help local specialists.

"With the approval of Chinese President Xi Jinping, military medical teams sent to assist in Hubei province, after successfully completing the task of treating COVID-19 patients, left Wuhan [city] by charter aircraft and trains," the ministry said in a statement.

More than 1,400 military doctors worked in the Huoshenshan Hospital, which was built in record time, the rest were in the Wuhan Taikang Tongji Hospital and the Hubei Province Huangshi Maternal and Child Health Hospital. In total, they equipped these hospitals with almost 3,000 beds, military doctors received and provided medical assistance to almost 7,200 patients.

As of Thursday, all military doctors have left the city of Wuhan. No information about any cases of the coronvirus among them has been reported.

Related Topics

Shortage Army China Huangshi Wuhan January All From Xi Jinping Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SBP cuts down policy rate by a further 200 basis p ..

5 minutes ago

Riyadh S.A.A Edrees appointed as new Chairperson o ..

33 minutes ago

Al Tayer participates in International Monetary an ..

35 minutes ago

Emirates adds three flights to Manila

50 minutes ago

Committee formed to provide relief to retail secto ..

52 minutes ago

Japan Prime Minister declares nationwide state of ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.