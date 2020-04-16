Over 4,000 Military Doctors Leave Hubei Province After Combating COVID-19 - Authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

Over 4,000 military doctors of the Chinese People's Liberation Army returned to the location of their units from the province of Hubei, where they were sent to fight the coronavirus pandemic, the Defense Ministry said on Thursday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) Over 4,000 military doctors of the Chinese People's Liberation Army returned to the location of their units from the province of Hubei, where they were sent to fight the coronavirus pandemic, the Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

In late January, due to the acute shortage of medical personnel in Hubei and especially in Wuhan, which became the epicenter of the pandemic, Chinese President Xi Jinping approved the sending of military doctors to help local specialists.

"With the approval of Chinese President Xi Jinping, military medical teams sent to assist in Hubei province, after successfully completing the task of treating COVID-19 patients, left Wuhan [city] by charter aircraft and trains," the ministry said in a statement.

More than 1,400 military doctors worked in the Huoshenshan Hospital, which was built in record time, the rest were in the Wuhan Taikang Tongji Hospital and the Hubei Province Huangshi Maternal and Child Health Hospital. In total, they equipped these hospitals with almost 3,000 beds, military doctors received and provided medical assistance to almost 7,200 patients.

As of Thursday, all military doctors have left the city of Wuhan. No information about any cases of the coronvirus among them has been reported.