Open Menu

Pakistan, China Hold Meeting To Promote Agri-forestry Economy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 27, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Pakistan, China hold meeting to promote agri-forestry economy

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) The third Science and Technology Exchange Conference on China-Pakistan Tropical Arid Non-wood Forest is being held both online and offline from November 26 to 28 in Zhengzhou, China, and Gwadar, Pakistan simultaneously.

The exchange conference aims to showcase achievements and research progress of both nations in the field of economic forestry. It also seeks to facilitate academic exchanges of woody medicinal herbs and active substances between China and Pakistan.

The event, co-hosted by the Chinese Society of Forestry (CSF) and Central South University of Forestry and Technology (CSUFT), drew over 220 officials, scholars, students and business representatives from both countries, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

In 2021, to enhance the economic and ecological development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), CSUFT, China Overseas Port Holding Company (COPHC), and Yulin Holdings collaborated to establish an Engineering Research Center for Tropical Arid Non-wood Forest.

The center aims to showcase a green and sustainable development approach, focusing on the non-wood forest industry and its compatibility with ecological, economic, and social benefits in Gwadar.

During the review and discussion of the progress made over the past years, Zhang Baozhong, chairman of COPHC, introduced the impact of eco-economic forest construction on the business environment in Gwadar.

Focusing on the collection and utilization of germplasm resources of arid- and salt-tolerant and non-wood barren forests, the organizer invited experts to make special presentations on the research progress and development prospects of different plants, including Eucommia ulmoides, Elaeis guineensis, Moringa oleifera, and Hippophae rhamnoides.

The event is organized by Henan Agricultural University, Henan Forestry Society, Economic Forest Branch of CSF, COPHC and Yulin Holdings.

APP/asg

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Exchange Business China Company CPEC Gwadar Yulin Zhengzhou Progress November Event From Industry

Recent Stories

The Secretary-General Urges OIC Member States to b ..

The Secretary-General Urges OIC Member States to be at the Forefront of Halal Se ..

2 hours ago
 NAB gives clean chit to Ahad Cheema in assets beyo ..

NAB gives clean chit to Ahad Cheema in assets beyond means case

2 hours ago
 Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar eyes return to PTI

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar eyes return to PTI

2 hours ago
 Lightening kills at least 18 in India’s Ahmedaba ..

Lightening kills at least 18 in India’s Ahmedabad

2 hours ago
 IMF delegation arrives in Islamabad to hold discus ..

IMF delegation arrives in Islamabad to hold discussions on expansion of tax net

3 hours ago
 Hajj 2024 applications open from today

Hajj 2024 applications open from today

5 hours ago
PM Kakar in Abu Dhabi on two-day visit to UAE

PM Kakar in Abu Dhabi on two-day visit to UAE

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

1 day ago
 Do you have a story to capture and show it to the ..

Do you have a story to capture and show it to the world?

2 days ago

More Stories From World