Pakistan, China hold meeting to promote agri-forestry economy

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) The third Science and Technology Exchange Conference on China-Pakistan Tropical Arid Non-wood Forest is being held both online and offline from November 26 to 28 in Zhengzhou, China, and Gwadar, Pakistan simultaneously.

The exchange conference aims to showcase achievements and research progress of both nations in the field of economic forestry. It also seeks to facilitate academic exchanges of woody medicinal herbs and active substances between China and Pakistan.

The event, co-hosted by the Chinese Society of Forestry (CSF) and Central South University of Forestry and Technology (CSUFT), drew over 220 officials, scholars, students and business representatives from both countries, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

In 2021, to enhance the economic and ecological development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), CSUFT, China Overseas Port Holding Company (COPHC), and Yulin Holdings collaborated to establish an Engineering Research Center for Tropical Arid Non-wood Forest.

The center aims to showcase a green and sustainable development approach, focusing on the non-wood forest industry and its compatibility with ecological, economic, and social benefits in Gwadar.

During the review and discussion of the progress made over the past years, Zhang Baozhong, chairman of COPHC, introduced the impact of eco-economic forest construction on the business environment in Gwadar.

Focusing on the collection and utilization of germplasm resources of arid- and salt-tolerant and non-wood barren forests, the organizer invited experts to make special presentations on the research progress and development prospects of different plants, including Eucommia ulmoides, Elaeis guineensis, Moringa oleifera, and Hippophae rhamnoides.

The event is organized by Henan Agricultural University, Henan Forestry Society, Economic Forest Branch of CSF, COPHC and Yulin Holdings.

