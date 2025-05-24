Open Menu

Rejecting Indian Terrorism Charges, Pakistan Draws UN's Attention To Indian Military's Targeting Of Civilians

Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2025 | 01:10 AM

Rejecting Indian terrorism charges, Pakistan draws UN's attention to Indian military's targeting of civilians

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) Delegates of India and Pakistan engaged in a sharp verbal duel at the UN on Friday, after Pakistani Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad denounced the Indian military for targeting civilian areas, including homes and mosques, during its recent aggression against Pakistan.

The exchange took place at the UN Security Council during its debate on the Protection of Civilians in Armed Conflict.

Indian Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish reacted to his Pakistani counterpart's tough statement, and while repeating New Delhi's usual allegations said Pakistan has no justification to talk about civilians when it is using terrorism as a policy.

Pakistani delegate Saima Saleem hit back, accusing the Indian envoy of relying on "disinformation, deflection and denial" as she said India is itself involved in acts of terrorism.

"No amount of obfuscation can hide the facts, India brazenly kills and maims civilians in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, carried out blatant aggression against Pakistan targeting civilians and sponsors terrorism and assassinations in my country and across the globe," Ms. Saleem, a counsellor at the Pakistan Mission to the UN, told the 15-member Council.

India, she said, had even stooped to a new low of impeding the flow of rivers that serve as a lifeline for the 240 million people of Pakistan.

Ms.Saleem pointed out that Pakistan, together with the international community, had condemned the Pahalgam incident.

"If India had nothing to hide, it should have agreed to credible, impartial and independent investigations into the incident," the Pakistani delegate said.

"On the contrary" she added, "India continues to subject people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir to state-sponsored terrorism to suppress their legitimate freedom struggle."

Earlier this month, India also committed blatant aggression against Pakistan, launching unprovoked attacks on innocent civilians, killing 40 including 7 women and 15 children and injuring 121 others, including 10 women and 27 children.

"India certainly has no credibility to lecture others on the protection of civilians," Ms. Saleem told delegates.

Pakistan’s counter terrorism efforts and sacrifices, she said, were well-known and acknowledged globally and Islamabad remains steadfast in its commitment to combat this menace.

On the other hand, the Pakistani delegate said, India continues to actively fund and support terror proxies that include the Fitna Al Khawarij (TTP) (Teheek-i- Taliban Pakistan) , BLA (Balochistan Liberation Army) and its Majeed Brigade to kill innocent civilians in Pakistan, drawing attention to the recent "savage" attack on a school bus in Khuzdar, Balochistan, that took the lives of innocent school-going children and left dozens injured.

"If India is genuinely committed to peace and security and good neighbourliness, it should end its state-sponsored terrorism, cease its oppression of Kashmiris, comply with its obligations under international law, UN Charter and bilateral treaties, and engage in meaningful dialogue for the peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with relevant resolutions of the Security Council and the wishes of the Kashmiri people," Ms. Saleem added.

Recent Stories

Arab Media Summit 2025 set to convene leaders, inn ..

Arab Media Summit 2025 set to convene leaders, innovators, influencers to chart ..

12 seconds ago
 UAE’s $3.7 billion tech economy takes spotlight ..

UAE’s $3.7 billion tech economy takes spotlight in Berlin at inaugural GITEX E ..

1 hour ago
 Higher Committee for Human Fraternity delegation v ..

Higher Committee for Human Fraternity delegation visits Marymount School in Pari ..

1 hour ago
 Khuzdar incident is an inhumane act of Terrorism; ..

Khuzdar incident is an inhumane act of Terrorism; Tariq Ghouri

1 hour ago
 Army's decisive response crippled the enemy: Aleem ..

Army's decisive response crippled the enemy: Aleem Khan

1 hour ago
 National Media Office oganises key roundtable for ..

National Media Office oganises key roundtable for upcoming 'Bridge Summit'

2 hours ago
India’s aggressive posture fueling regional tens ..

India’s aggressive posture fueling regional tensions: Rizwan Saeed Sheikh

2 hours ago
 Gutka dealer arrested, 100 packets recovered

Gutka dealer arrested, 100 packets recovered

2 hours ago
 UAF opens postgraduate admissions

UAF opens postgraduate admissions

2 hours ago
 Court grants bail to Zeeshan Ahmed in drug case

Court grants bail to Zeeshan Ahmed in drug case

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Consulate Jeddah to organize Thanksgiving ..

Pakistan Consulate Jeddah to organize Thanksgiving Event

2 hours ago
 Condolence reference held to pay tribute to martyr ..

Condolence reference held to pay tribute to martyrs of Khuzdar tragedy

2 hours ago

More Stories From World