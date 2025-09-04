Pakistani Consulate In New York Presents Mangoes To Officials, Diplomats
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2025 | 12:50 AM
NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The Consulate General of Pakistan in New York presented Pakistan’s world-renowned mangoes to local officials, diplomats, and friends of Pakistan under its annual mango diplomacy initiative.
Regarded globally as the “king of fruits,” Pakistani mangoes exemplify the nation’s rich agricultural heritage and longstanding tradition of hospitality.
"This gesture was warmly received, serving as a sweet emblem of friendship and goodwill," a consulate press release said.
APP/ift
