Open Menu

Pakistani Consulate In New York Presents Mangoes To Officials, Diplomats

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2025 | 12:50 AM

Pakistani consulate in New York presents mangoes to officials, diplomats

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The Consulate General of Pakistan in New York presented Pakistan’s world-renowned mangoes to local officials, diplomats, and friends of Pakistan under its annual mango diplomacy initiative.

Regarded globally as the “king of fruits,” Pakistani mangoes exemplify the nation’s rich agricultural heritage and longstanding tradition of hospitality.

"This gesture was warmly received, serving as a sweet emblem of friendship and goodwill," a consulate press release said.

APP/ift

Recent Stories

Proper drainage system, removing illegal construct ..

Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..

1 hour ago
 PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global sta ..

PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global standing: Adviser

1 hour ago
 Rescuers arrive on foot in Afghanistan's quake-hit ..

Rescuers arrive on foot in Afghanistan's quake-hit areas, calls for humanitarian ..

1 hour ago
 Mehfil-e-Naat held at Police College Sihala

Mehfil-e-Naat held at Police College Sihala

1 hour ago
 PHP checks 4.3m individuals, arrests 438 offenders ..

PHP checks 4.3m individuals, arrests 438 offenders in Aug

2 hours ago
 Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel vows to ..

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel vows to develop backward areas of Bal ..

2 hours ago
Saudi envoy organizes blood donation drive inspire ..

Saudi envoy organizes blood donation drive inspired by crown prince’s initiati ..

2 hours ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi vis ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi visits injured police personnel a ..

2 hours ago
 Ambassador Rahim Hayat holds interactive session w ..

Ambassador Rahim Hayat holds interactive session with Pakistan diaspora in Belgi ..

2 hours ago
 US CG visits Mazar-e-Quaid to pay homage to founde ..

US CG visits Mazar-e-Quaid to pay homage to founder of the nation

1 hour ago
 Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi calls on CM Ba ..

Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi calls on CM Balochistan

1 hour ago
 Over 200 students visit Investigation Branch for i ..

Over 200 students visit Investigation Branch for internship program

1 hour ago

More Stories From World