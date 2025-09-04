Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published September 04, 2025 | 12:50 AM

Ex-Federal Minister Sajid Turi praises Pak consulate's initiatives towards community's support

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Former Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Sajid Hussain Turi, discussed matters related to the welfare of the Pakistani-American community residing in the Northeastern region when he met Pakistan's Consul General in New York, Aamer Ahmed Atozai, on Wednesday.

Turi, who is currently visiting the United States, was accompanied by members of the Pakistani community.

During the meeting, Turi underlined the importance of continued engagement with the diaspora, highlighting the challenges faced by overseas Pakistanis, according to a consulate press release.

Turi appreciated the outreach and initiatives undertaken by the Consulate General of Pakistan in New York to facilitate and support the Pakistani community.

He commended the Consulate’s efforts in addressing community concerns and strengthening ties between Pakistan and its diaspora in the United States.

The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming their commitment to work collectively for the welfare and empowerment of the Pakistani-American

community, the press release added.

APP/ift

