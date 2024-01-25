Open Menu

Pakistani Experts Attend 2nd Belt And Road Food Security Forum In China

Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2024 | 07:48 PM

Pakistani experts attend 2nd Belt and Road Food Security Forum in China

Over 200 experts, officials and industry representatives from Pakistan, China, Malaysia, Nigeria, Bangladesh, gathered at the 2nd Belt and Road Food Security Forum and 2024 International Academic Exchange Conference on Tropical Agricultural Science and Technology Cooperation inaugurated in Sanya, Hainan, China

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Over 200 experts, officials and industry representatives from Pakistan, China, Malaysia, Nigeria, Bangladesh, gathered at the 2nd Belt and Road Food Security Forum and 2024 International Academic Exchange Conference on Tropical Agricultural Science and Technology Cooperation inaugurated in Sanya, Hainan, China.

They discussed global food safety status quo and share breeding research achievements, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

Hainan, as the southernmost province in South China Sea, has unique climate and landforms with tropical characteristics.

Since 1950s, China’s agricultural scientists have started to come to Hainan from September to May annually to conduct breeding-related activities to shorten the breeding cycle by half or more, which is called “Nanfan” i.

e. seed breeding in South China.

Revealed by the forum, giving scope to “Nanfan” science and technology and preferential policies of Hainan Free Trade Port, an international cooperation center on commercialization of agricultural scientific and technological innovation was built.

In the future a variety of joint tropical agricultural research will be carried out in the center among the Belt and Road countries to safeguard global food security.

APP/asg

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Bangladesh Exchange China Road Sanya Malaysia Nigeria May September From Industry Share

Recent Stories

Japanese CG calls on Mayor Karachi

Japanese CG calls on Mayor Karachi

24 minutes ago
 E-Khuli Kachehris best way to be in touch with pub ..

E-Khuli Kachehris best way to be in touch with public: IG NHMP

24 minutes ago
 Speakers underscore India's recognition as epicent ..

Speakers underscore India's recognition as epicentre of disinformation in 2024

24 minutes ago
 Indian agents masterminded killings of two Pakista ..

Indian agents masterminded killings of two Pakistani nationals: Foreign Secretar ..

24 minutes ago
 Dense foggy conditions continue to prevail in Isla ..

Dense foggy conditions continue to prevail in Islamabad, plains of Punjab, KP, u ..

24 minutes ago
 Agriculture experts issue guidelines for wheat cro ..

Agriculture experts issue guidelines for wheat crops

24 minutes ago
Governing body's meeting of gymkhana club held

Governing body's meeting of gymkhana club held

24 minutes ago
 ECP issues Code of Conduct for security personnel ..

ECP issues Code of Conduct for security personnel deployed on election duty

24 minutes ago
 Dr Nadeem bans sugary products in health ministry

Dr Nadeem bans sugary products in health ministry

24 minutes ago
 PFA slaps production halt at sweets unit, impose R ..

PFA slaps production halt at sweets unit, impose Rs85000 fine on three food poin ..

24 minutes ago
 Zubair expresses sorrow on demise of Sardar Fateh ..

Zubair expresses sorrow on demise of Sardar Fateh Ali

24 minutes ago
 SC allows Sanaullah Mastikhail to contest election ..

SC allows Sanaullah Mastikhail to contest elections

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World