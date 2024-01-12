Pakistani experts attend Sanya Seed Industry Scientists Conference in China

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2024 | 08:58 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) The third Sanya International Seed Industry Scientists Conference and the 2024 International Seed Technology Expo successfully concluded in Sanya, Hainan, China.

The event brought together over 100 seed industry experts and representatives from agricultural universities, institutions, and international organizations from countries such as China, Thailand, Turkey, and Pakistan to share cutting-edge advancements in the field and discuss collaborative avenues for the future.

The event has yielded fruitful results, like, on January 4, a seed industry innovation signing ceremony was held, putting plans in motion to set up the world's first online seed trading platform.

According to the plan, Hainan Baikal Germplasm Technology Trading Co. Ltd. together with Sanya Seed Industry Scientists Alliance will invest ?100 million to create an innovative seed industry trading platform, which is a new seed evaluation and trading system combining futures, warrants, and stock trading models, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

On the same day, the Sanya Electron Accelerator Mutagenesis Breeding Laboratory signed seven contracts to jointly promote the innovative development of the seed industry.

Several university research institutes, laboratories, companies, and other industry insiders agreed to work together with the Laboratory on the selection and cultivation of new varieties of fresh corn, soybean, rice, sugar cane, banana, garlic, pepper, and other types of vegetables and tropical fruit trees.

The Laboratory signed cooperative agreements with a total contract value of over RMB 5 million.

