SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) The premier of the Australian state of Queensland Annastacia Palaszczuk announced her retirement from politics on Sunday after almost nine years in office.

Palaszczuk, who would step down as premier next week, told a press conference that she would also retire as the member of Queensland's legislative assembly at the end of the month.

"I will finish at the end of this week as premier and the next premier of Queensland is for caucus to decide on Friday, giving MPs time to come back," Palaszczuk said. "And soon the people of Queensland will have their say."

The election for her successor would be a three-way contest between Deputy Premier Steven Miles, Health Minister Shannon Fentiman and Treasurer Cameron Dick, according to the Guardian newspaper.

Palaszczuk has endorsed Miles to be her successor, saying "I believe he'll make an excellent premier."

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called Palaszczuk a "Labor hero" in a post on X.

"She retires as a Labor hero, a three time election winner, Australia's longest-serving female Premier and - above all else - a champion for Queenslanders," he said.

Palaszczuk was sworn in as premier of Queensland on Feb. 14, 2015.