Parliamentary Committee Urges Gov't To Address 'Alarming' Levels Of Air Pollution In UK

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 06:20 PM

Parliamentary Committee Urges Gov't to Address 'Alarming' Levels of Air Pollution in UK

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) A UK Parliament committee urged the government on Thursday to set specific target to reduce the alarming levels of air pollution and to address current health inequalities that lead to areas with the highest level of social deprivation suffering the most from its effects.

"Air pollution is classified as the largest environmental risk to UK public health; with, depending on the study, it being linked to around 40,000 or 64,000 early deaths a year," the latest report by the Environment, food and Rural Affairs committee said.

It also warned that health problems caused by air pollution in the UK are estimated to cost individuals and society more than £20 billion ($26,7 billion) a year.

According to the cross-party parliamentary committee, there is also evidence that air pollution might increase people's chance of both catching COVID-19 and dying from it.

Based on evidence from health experts, local councils and campaign groups, the Air Quality report urges the government to strengthen existing commitments to eradicate air pollution, amend the Environmental Bill that will return to Parliament in the autumn and set up a new funding strategy enabling local authorities to have more resources to tackle the problem.

"The Clean Air Strategy relies too much on local authorities, delegating most responsibility for delivering air quality improvements to them without providing sufficient competencies and resources to deliver," the committee said.

On health inequalities, the report highlighted that many of the areas with the highest levels of social deprivation are also the most exposed to air pollution and this link is also more pronounced for people from ethnic minority backgrounds.

Commenting on the report, Conservative lawmaker Neil Parish, who chair the parliamentary committee, said: "In rebuilding after the pandemic, we have a moral duty to put improving air quality at its core."

Parish celebrated, for example, the government's decision to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030, but said it needs to be more ambitious and work harder towards a greener, cleaner future.

