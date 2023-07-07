Open Menu

Peace Group Says Call For Talks On Ukraine Ceasefire Needed, Unfortunate US Blocks Efforts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 07, 2023 | 02:10 AM

Peace Group Says Call for Talks on Ukraine Ceasefire Needed, Unfortunate US Blocks Efforts

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) Co-founder of women-led peace group CODEPINK Medea Benjamin told Sputnik there is a need for a call for a ceasefire and talks in Ukraine and it is regrettable that Washington is preventing it.

"I think there needs to be a call for a ceasefire and negotiations and it's unfortunate that the United States has stymied this call. Whether it was right after the war (started), when there were negotiations that looked very positive, or the Chinese proposal that the US has just dismissed," Benjamin said.

Benjamin stressed that the peace activists have been supporting all of the calls for peace including by the six heads of states from Africa, the Pope, China as well as by Brazil.

"All of these efforts are important, and we're trying to push our own government to get on board, to be part of pushing for a solution," she stressed.

The peace activist also said that, while she is totally against the Russian operation in Ukraine, she also opposes giving Kiev more possibilities to join NATO.

"The expansion of NATO was part of the problem to begin with, and trying to bring Ukraine into NATO is just saying that we're not interested in the solution," Benjamin said.

Ukraine applied for accelerated NATO membership in September 2022 following the start of the Russian military operation in February of that year.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said the alliance was not ready to approve Ukraine's application right away, chiefly due to its active involvement in an armed conflict.

Kiev has said it was hoping to receive a clear invitation to join the NATO bloc at the upcoming summit in Vilnius.

Moscow said it was open to peace negotiations as long as Kiev recognized the territorial gains Russia made since the launch of the military operation in Ukraine in February 2022.

Related Topics

Africa NATO Ukraine Russia China Washington Medea Vilnius Kiev Alliance Brazil United States February September All From Government

Recent Stories

FAO, OECD Say Agricultural Production to Grow at S ..

FAO, OECD Say Agricultural Production to Grow at Slower Pace Until 2032

3 hours ago
 Guterres Urges UNSC to Create Conditions for Deplo ..

Guterres Urges UNSC to Create Conditions for Deployment of Multinational Force t ..

3 hours ago
 Cricket: England v Australia 3rd Test scoreboard

Cricket: England v Australia 3rd Test scoreboard

3 hours ago
 England fans fired up as Ashes drama unfolds in Le ..

England fans fired up as Ashes drama unfolds in Leeds

3 hours ago
 Iran Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf: US Navy ..

Iran Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf: US Navy

3 hours ago
 Operator of Titanic sub that imploded suspends all ..

Operator of Titanic sub that imploded suspends all expeditions

3 hours ago
Wawrinka hopes to avoid being 'killed' by 'perfect ..

Wawrinka hopes to avoid being 'killed' by 'perfect' Djokovic at Wimbledon

3 hours ago
 Trump aide pleads not guilty in secret docs case

Trump aide pleads not guilty in secret docs case

3 hours ago
 Accountant General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Murtaza Khan ..

Accountant General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Murtaza Khan transferred

4 hours ago
 Pakistan fully committed to implement Indus Water ..

Pakistan fully committed to implement Indus Water Treaty: FO

4 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to relaunch laptop d ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to relaunch laptop distribution among brilliant st ..

4 hours ago
 US Activists Arrested Over Pro-Assange Protest Out ..

US Activists Arrested Over Pro-Assange Protest Outside Justice Department

4 hours ago

More Stories From World