Pelosi To Address Crimea Platform Forum Next Week - Croatian Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published October 21, 2022 | 12:50 AM

Pelosi to Address Crimea Platform Forum Next Week - Croatian Prime Minister

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) Croatia's Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic announced Thursday that a second Crimea Platform forum of this year will take place in the Croatian capital of Zagreb next week and feature US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

"The prime minister was pleased to announce that the first session of the Crimea Platform will be held at the National and University library in Zagreb next week...

It will be addressed by Verkhovna Rada chair Ruslan Stefanchuk, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and many other lawmakers," Plenkovic's office said.

The first meeting of Ukrainian and Western politicians seeking to "deoccupy" the Russian peninsula was held in Kiev in August 2021, followed by an online conference in August of this year. Crimea rejoined Russia after a referendum of 2014, prompting an angry reaction from Ukraine and its Western donors.

