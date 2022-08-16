UrduPoint.com

Pennsylvania Man Charged For Saying FBI Agents Deserve To Die After Trump Raid - Filing

Muhammad Irfan Published August 16, 2022 | 04:10 AM

Pennsylvania Man Charged for Saying FBI Agents Deserve to Die After Trump Raid - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) A man from the US state of Pennsylvania has been arrested and charged for writing posts on social media that FBI agents and police officers deserve to die after they raided former President Donald Trump's residence in Florida and allegedly threatened them, a court affidavit revealed.

The FBI claims that threats against agency personnel have markedly increased after raiding Trump's residency at Mar-a-Lago in Florida to recover allegedly classified documents about US nuclear weapons.

"This affidavit is made in support of a criminal complaint charging ADAM BIES ('BIES') with Influencing, Impeding or Retaliating against a Federal Law Enforcement Officer, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 115(a)(1)(B)," FBI Special Agent Gregg Frankhouser wrote in the document filed on Monday.

Earlier this month, Bies posted multiple statements on the social media platform Gab threatening to kill FBI agents, according to the affidavit.

Bies posted on Gab that the federal government has declared war on the American people and anyone working for the FBI deserves to die.

In addition, Bies posted that a war has started after an armed man tried to breach an FBI office in Cincinnati, Ohio, after which he was killed, the court document said.

On August 8, the FBI executed a search warrant at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida and examined the premises for nine hours to seize 11 sets of documents and other materials, some of which were labeled "Top Secret," according to the disclosed search warrant receipt.

Trump has repeatedly said he has done nothing wrong and the efforts over several years by Democrats and establishment Republicans to investigate him on anything they may potentially find questionable have yielded no results. Trump also characterized the raid of his residence as the Democrats' attempt to weaponize US government agencies against him for being a political opponent of sitting President Joe Biden in order to prevent him to run in the 2024 presidential election. The former president also said the materials at Mar-a-Lago were declassified.

Related Topics

Election Police Social Media Nuclear Threatened Trump Man Cincinnati Florida United States May August Democrats Criminals FBI From Government Top Court

Recent Stories

Govt increases per litre petrol price by Rs6.72

Govt increases per litre petrol price by Rs6.72

4 hours ago
 US Not Planning to Relax Enforcement of Iran Sanct ..

US Not Planning to Relax Enforcement of Iran Sanctions to Reach JCPOA Deal - Sta ..

4 hours ago
 Sindh can make anti-venom, rabies vaccines in-hous ..

Sindh can make anti-venom, rabies vaccines in-house: Dr Azra

4 hours ago
 Chief Minister Punjab reviews situation after rele ..

Chief Minister Punjab reviews situation after release of water by India in Ravi

4 hours ago
 PM working for national interest: Rana Tanveer

PM working for national interest: Rana Tanveer

4 hours ago
 Simon Stiell of Grenada named new UN climate chief ..

Simon Stiell of Grenada named new UN climate chief

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.