Pentagon Assesses Russian Forces Completed Withdrawal From Kiev, Chernigov

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2022 | 11:43 PM

The Russian forces have completed their withdrawal from the areas around the Ukrainian capital of Kiev and the city of Chernigov, a senior Defense Department official said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) The Russian forces have completed their withdrawal from the areas around the Ukrainian capital of Kiev and the city of Chernigov, a senior Defense Department official said on Wednesday.

"We would assess that Russian forces near Kiev and Chernigov have completed their withdrawal from the area," the official said during a press briefing.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told France's broadcaster LCI that the withdrawal of Russian forces from the Kiev area is a gesture of goodwill to create favorable conditions for the Russia-Ukraine peace talks. Peskov added that Russia is interested in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accepting the conditions that were proposed at previous negotiations and aims to end the special military operation based on acceptance of those conditions.

On February 24, Russia launched the special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested hep to defend them from attacks by Ukrainian troops. In response, the United States and its allies imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia, including airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.

