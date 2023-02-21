UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Server With Internal Emails Spilled To Web For Weeks Before Being Secured-Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2023 | 10:20 PM

Pentagon Server With Internal Emails Spilled to Web For Weeks Before Being Secured-Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) The US Department of Defense secured one of its servers that had been spilling internal military emails for weeks due to a misconfiguration, TechCrunch said on Tuesday.

The report said the Pentagon managed to secure the defective server only on Monday after it detected the first data leakage on February 8.

The exposed server contained about three terabytes of internal military emails, including those pertaining to US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) tasked with conducting special military operations, according to the report.

The report noted that the misconfiguration allowed any user using a web browser to access the sensitive mailbox data just by knowing its IP address.

A USSOCOM spokesperson said that no one used the sensitivity to hack any of its information systems and added that the investigation into the causes of the misconfiguration is underway, the report said. 

Related Topics

Pentagon February

Recent Stories

GTA to establish Taekwondo Centre of Excellence in ..

GTA to establish Taekwondo Centre of Excellence in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Athar Ayub Ch nominated president Faisalabad Elect ..

Athar Ayub Ch nominated president Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Spo ..

1 hour ago
 Two levies personnel killed in checkpost attack

Two levies personnel killed in checkpost attack

1 hour ago
 Minister of Planning, Development and Special Init ..

Minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (PD&SI), Prof. Ahsan I ..

1 hour ago
 Sports week kicks off at Turbat University

Sports week kicks off at Turbat University

1 hour ago
 Commissioner invites FCCI to participate in Jashan ..

Commissioner invites FCCI to participate in Jashan-e-Barahan

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.