Pentagon Server With Internal Emails Spilled to Web For Weeks Before Being Secured-Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) The US Department of Defense secured one of its servers that had been spilling internal military emails for weeks due to a misconfiguration, TechCrunch said on Tuesday.

The report said the Pentagon managed to secure the defective server only on Monday after it detected the first data leakage on February 8.

The exposed server contained about three terabytes of internal military emails, including those pertaining to US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) tasked with conducting special military operations, according to the report.

The report noted that the misconfiguration allowed any user using a web browser to access the sensitive mailbox data just by knowing its IP address.

A USSOCOM spokesperson said that no one used the sensitivity to hack any of its information systems and added that the investigation into the causes of the misconfiguration is underway, the report said.