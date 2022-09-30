Pentagon to Set Up New Command in Germany to Streamline Military Aid to Ukraine - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) The US military plans to establish a new command post in Germany that will be responsible for streamlining security assistance to Ukraine over the coming years, the New York Times reported citing current and former senior US officials.

The report said on Thursday that the new command would carry out the decisions made by the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin may make a final decision on the plan in the coming weeks, the report said.

The United States may expect the crisis in Ukraine to persist for many years, the report said.

Pentagon spokesperson Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder declined to discuss the plan with the publication but explained that the United States is continuously assessing and refining its internal posture and processes to ensure it can provide Ukraine with timely, relevant security assistance to meet its most urgent needs.

The Defense Department has committed more than $16 billion in military assistance to Ukraine, consisting of weapons provided immediately from US stockpiles and other weapon contracts that may take up to three years to complete.