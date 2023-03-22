UrduPoint.com

Permanent US Army Garrison Deployed In Poland - Defense Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Permanent US Army Garrison Deployed in Poland - Defense Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) A permanent US army garrison in Poland (USAG-P) became operational as part of the effort to strengthen the security of Poland and NATO's eastern border, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Tuesday.

"Starting today, the (US) garrison begins its operations. This is good news for the security of Poland and #NATO's eastern flank. Our cooperation with (US) is exemplary. Our goal is to build interoperability with (US) troops," Blaszczak said at the opening of the garrison, according to the defense ministry's tweet.

Blaszczak also expressed his satisfaction with the fact that the permanent US military presence would strengthen Poland's "defense capabilities.

"

Additionally, the Polish Defense Ministry noted that the unit was created by the decision of US President Joe Biden in 2022 and "will deal with infrastructure support for US troops stationing in Poland."

The permanent US garrison in Poland, opened in the city of Poznan as a result of a restructuring of the Area Support Group Poland (ASG-P), is the eighth permanent US army garrison in Europe and the first in Poland. The new headquarters of the Fifth US Army Corps, deployed in Poland since 2020, received the name Camp Kosciuszko in July 2022.

Related Topics

NATO Army Europe Poznan Poland July Border 2020

Recent Stories

Norway Warns Officials Against Using TikTok, Teleg ..

Norway Warns Officials Against Using TikTok, Telegram

9 minutes ago
 PTI's chief has fascist mentality: Khawaja Asif

PTI's chief has fascist mentality: Khawaja Asif

11 minutes ago
 PM directs NDMA, other institutions to stay alert ..

PM directs NDMA, other institutions to stay alert after earthquake

11 minutes ago
 Existing US Home Sales Reverse 12-Month Slide in F ..

Existing US Home Sales Reverse 12-Month Slide in Feb, Up Most Since July 2020 - ..

11 minutes ago
 Permanent US Army Garrison Deployed in Poland - De ..

Permanent US Army Garrison Deployed in Poland - Defense Minister

11 minutes ago
 Govt. to ensure all facilities for training of pol ..

Govt. to ensure all facilities for training of policemen; Minister for Interior ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.