Philadelphia Police Discover Van With Explosives, Probe Underway - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 01:50 PM

The Philadelphia Police have discovered a van loaded with explosive material and other suspicious equipment, the law-enforcement agencies have initiated an investigation, 6ABC channel reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) The Philadelphia Police have discovered a van loaded with explosive material and other suspicious equipment, the law-enforcement agencies have initiated an investigation, 6ABC channel reported on Thursday.

According to the media outlet, the van was found on Wednesday evening.

It contained propane tanks, torches and possible dynamite sticks.

There is no information about the van's owner.

On Monday, riots broke out in Philadelphia after police officers shot dead Walter Wallace Jr. who approached them while holding a knife despite being ordered to stop and drop the weapon. The rioting continued and spilled over to New York City. Some 30 police officers were injured in the riots and numerous businesses damaged and looted.

