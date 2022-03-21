Plane carrying 132 crashes in China, casualties unknown

(@FahadShabbir)

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :A China Eastern passenger jet carrying 132 people crashed in southern China on Monday, aviation authorities said, with state media reporting it led to a fire on a mountain and the number of casualties unknown.

The Boeing 737 flight from Kunming city to the southern hub of Guangzhou "lost airborne contact over Wuzhou" city in the Guangxi region, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said in an online announcement.

"At present, it has been confirmed that this flight has crashed," the CAAC said, adding that it had activated its emergency response and "dispatched a working group to the scene".

The plane was carrying 123 passengers and 9 flight crew members, the CAAC said.

An earlier state media report had said there were 133 people on board.

State broadcaster CCTV reported that the plane crashed in Teng county near Wuzhou and "caused a mountain fire", citing the provincial emergency management bureau.

The report added that rescue teams were dispatched to the scene.