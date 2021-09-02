UrduPoint.com

Plane Crashes Into Building In US State Of Connecticut - Police

A plane crashed into a building in Farmington, Connecticut in the northeastern United States, local police said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) A plane crashed into a building in Farmington, Connecticut in the northeastern United States, local police said on Thursday.

"We are responding to a plane crash into a building at 111 Hyde Rd.

Media can stage at the intersection of New Britain Ave and Hyde Rd for now," the Police said in a tweet.

A video, published by NBC Connecticut news channel, shows extensive fire coming from one section of the structure.

The police have not said whether the plane crash resulted in any victims.

